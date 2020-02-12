IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore's 'strange' social media activity leaves fans and experts guessing

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on February 12 left fans and cricket experts guessing after deleting their profile pictures on all social media platforms while also changing their name on Twitter to just Royal Challengers. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise also deleted all their previous posts on Instagram and the cover pictures on Twitter and Facebook.

With the 13th edition of the IPL set to start on March 29, this social media activity by RCB has sparked rumours of a name change.



Hey guys, any idea what's on with @rcbtweets? All posts deleted on Instagram, no profile pictures on Twitter and Facebook.....

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2020

Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad were among those who took to Twitter to express their bemusement at this move.

The move also had fans guessing on the social media platform whether RCB could be looking for a complete overhaul with not only a name change but also a new jersey design and logo for the upcoming IPL season.



Just like how Deccan Chargers transformed into SRH, we might see the same situation with RCB, I guess. With new name, new logo, new jersey, new sponsors but same team. — Kaizer (@AjaySasthry) February 12, 2020



Despite boasting of superstars like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB have not lifted the IPL trophy even once since the tournament’s inception.

The franchise have been looking to turn this record around and as part of this process parted ways with head coach Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra after last season. They created a new 'Director of Cricket' role within the club which was filled by former Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson with Simon Katich joining as the head coach.