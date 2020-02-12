App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore's 'strange' social media activity leaves fans and experts guessing

With the 13th edition of the IPL set to start on March 29, this social media activity by RCB has sparked rumours of a name change by the franchise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on February 12 left fans and cricket experts guessing after deleting their profile pictures on all social media platforms while also changing their name on Twitter to just Royal Challengers. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise also deleted all their previous posts on Instagram and the cover pictures on Twitter and Facebook.

With the 13th edition of the IPL set to start on March 29, this social media activity by RCB has sparked rumours of a name change.

Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad were among those who took to Twitter to express their bemusement at this move.

Close



The move also had fans guessing on the social media platform whether RCB could be looking for a complete overhaul with not only a name change but also a new jersey design and logo for the upcoming IPL season.

Despite boasting of superstars like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB have not lifted the IPL trophy even once since the tournament’s inception.

The franchise have been looking to turn this record around and as part of this process parted ways with head coach Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra after last season. They created a new 'Director of Cricket' role within the club which was filled by former Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson with Simon Katich joining as the head coach.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2020

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.