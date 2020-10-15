IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15. While this will be the eighth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides, they find themselves in contrasting situations.

KL Rahul’s KXIP are at the bottom of the points table having secured just one win in their seven matches so far. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s RCB have won five of their seven matches and are currently placed third. A win tonight will let Bangalore climb to the top of the table, or at least surpass Mumbai – depending on the net run rate.

But incidentally, KXIP's lone win this season has come against RCB in their fixture’s first leg.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Our fantasy XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.