Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

DC and RCB occupy second and third spot on the IPL points table, with their star batsmen clicking in the first four games. Bowling units of both the teams will have their work cut out for them, having excellent pieces in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kagiso Rabada. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a battle of two much improved sides. The heavyweights have utilised their star power to succeed in many different ways in their first four games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

DC occupy the second spot on the IPL points table, having a much superior net run rate to RCB, who are one spot behind with the same record: three wins in four games.

Read: IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers need no introduction as batsmen, while Devdutt Paddikal has been a revelation this IPL, but they face a stiff test in Kagiso Rabada. The RCB bowlers will have much to prove against a DC lineup with explosiveness and depth in Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

