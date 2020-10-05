IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5, in what will be the fifth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

Both, Virat Kohli-led RCB and Shreyas Iyer-led DC, are coming into this match on the back of a win and are aiming to top the table with a victory in Dubai.

Since 2011, DC (and erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) have won only three of the 17 IPL matches against RCB. Incidentally, two of those came last season.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Our fantasy XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.