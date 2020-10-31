IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

SRH continued to dominate as Bhuvneshwar returned in the 3rd over to get rid of the dangerous AB de Villiers. de Villiers who was looking to drive ended up edging the ball straight into the hands of Guptill at slip. RCB were struggling at 20/3 when de Villiers walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in a crucial game for both teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While RCB have a chance to secure their playoff spot with a win, the situation is much more precarious: a loss knocks them out of the competition.

SRH are currently in seventh place on the IPL points table, with five wins from 12 games. RCB sit second, with seven wins from their 12 matches.

The Royal Challengers have slumped to two losses in a row, either one of which could have put them through earlier. The batting unit has again displayed its inconsistencies despite world-class talents like AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli.

SRH, meanwhile, drubbed the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game. That should help build confidence in the team led by David Warner, who himself has blown hot and cold this season. But their chances of qualifying are still precarious and they do not have their own fate in their hands - but wins are mandatory. Stay tuned for live updates.

