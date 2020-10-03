IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in a deciding match for who will top the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Both teams have had surprise performers that have netted them wins so far in the competition.

RCB sit sixth on the table right now, with two wins and one loss, their awful net run rate keeping them one spot below RR with the same record. The title race is closely contested early on, with six teams on two wins.

Captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first, favouring his batting depth to set a high enough target for Virat Kohli's men, who finally seem to be clicking on the batting front. Yuzvendra Chahal can make any track tough, even while facing explosive hitters like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. Stay tuned for live updates.

