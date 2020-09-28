172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-royal-challengers-bangalore-rcb-vs-mumbai-indians-mi-live-score-and-ball-by-ball-commentary-5894461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Rohit Sharma has been very successful as a captain against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with seven wins in eight games over the last four editions. Virat Kohli needs to get over his batting woes to secure a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (left), and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (left), and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are coming off a huge defeat, and they will have to shrug it off against tough opposition in the Mumbai Indians (MI). While having a solid batting line-up, they are scrambling to use their pieces effectively, while their opponents seem to have figured out a sweet spot.

Mumbai is currently fourth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table with one win in two games, while Bangalore is at seventh position with the same record but a worse net run rate.

The Pandya brothers have been kryptonite for RCB in the past, Hardik with the bat and Krunal with the ball. Skipper Virat Kohli is in dismal form and must get out of his funk if his team have any chance of beating a well-rounded Mumbai line-up led by Rohit Sharma, who has an excellent record as a captain against RCB. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

