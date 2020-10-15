IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) LIVE score and commentary

In today's Indian Premier League (IPL) action, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While the KL Rahul-led KXIP, having won just one of their seven games, are languishing at the bottom of the point's table, the Virat Kohli-led RCB seem to be going strong and firmly in contention for the title at third spot. Depending on the net run-rate, a win for RCB would even mean that the team could be placed right at the top of the table.

