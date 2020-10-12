172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-rcb-vs-kkr-royal-challengers-bangalore-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-virat-kohli-dinesh-karthik-narine-chahal-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5954271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The vaunted batting lineups will fancy their chances at the small Sharjah ground. Opposing captains Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik are finally rounding into form after a poor start. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 12 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams will be gunning for a win that can help them match the table-toppers.

KKR are third on the IPL points table with four wins from six games, one above RCB, who have the same record but a much worse net run rate.

The vaunted batting lineups will fancy their chances at the small Sharjah ground. Opposing captains Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik are finally rounding into form after a poor start to the 2020 season.

Close

Meanwhile, foreign mainstays AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan remain a consistent threat on either side.

KKR has been enjoying diverse contributions on the bowling front, while RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal can run through a lineup single-handedly. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.