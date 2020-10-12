IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 12 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams will be gunning for a win that can help them match the table-toppers.

KKR are third on the IPL points table with four wins from six games, one above RCB, who have the same record but a much worse net run rate.

The vaunted batting lineups will fancy their chances at the small Sharjah ground. Opposing captains Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik are finally rounding into form after a poor start to the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, foreign mainstays AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan remain a consistent threat on either side.

KKR has been enjoying diverse contributions on the bowling front, while RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal can run through a lineup single-handedly. Stay tuned for live updates.

