IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a clash of southern stalwarts in the afternoon game on October 25. RCB cantered to a win in their first meeting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but the game promises another clash of marquee captains.

RCB are third, having the lowest net run rate in a three-way tie on top of the table with seven wins in 10 games. CSK are fighting for pride at this point, with the playoffs out of reach with three wins in 11 games.

CSK look a shell of their former selves, and the repeat matchup from last year's final was a 10-wicket victory to Mumbai Indians. While the emergence of Deepak Chahar as a pace spearhead over the last couple of seasons has been interesting, the batting unit has been a complete let down.

Even more so considering RCB's bowling has been gaining confidence over their last few games. The introduction of Chris Morris, in addition to the already dangerous Yuzvendra Chahal, make up a strike tandem to back up the hard-hitting of captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and newcomer Devdutt Paddikal. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.