172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-rcb-vs-csk-royal-challengers-bangalore-vs-chennai-super-kings-virat-kohli-ms-dhoni-chahal-watson-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-6011351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    25 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
    Kings XI PunjabKXIP
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    26 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH
    Delhi CapitalsDC
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    27 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The two rivals have often treated fans to great IPL performances, but have reached the opposite end of their set patterns on the points table in recent years. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a clash of southern stalwarts in the afternoon game on October 25. RCB cantered to a win in their first meeting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but the game promises another clash of marquee captains.

RCB are third, having the lowest net run rate in a three-way tie on top of the table with seven wins in 10 games. CSK are fighting for pride at this point, with the playoffs out of reach with three wins in 11 games.

CSK look a shell of their former selves, and the repeat matchup from last year's final was a 10-wicket victory to Mumbai Indians. While the emergence of Deepak Chahar as a pace spearhead over the last couple of seasons has been interesting, the batting unit has been a complete let down.

Close

Even more so considering RCB's bowling has been gaining confidence over their last few games. The introduction of Chris Morris, in addition to the already dangerous Yuzvendra Chahal, make up a strike tandem to back up the hard-hitting of captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and newcomer Devdutt Paddikal. Stay tuned for live updates.

related news

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 25, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.