IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 in their third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Steve Smith-led RR have won both their matches and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have lost one game.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

Our fantasy XI: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Varun Chakravarthy and Ankit Rajpoot.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.