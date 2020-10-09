172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-rajasthan-royals-vs-delhi-capitals-dream-11-fantasy-team-picks-for-the-match-5941131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020: A win against the Rajasthan Royals tonight would take Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table, two points more than Mumbai in equal number of matches.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 9, in what will be the sixth match for both sides in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

While the Steve Smith-led side started off well by winning their first two matches, they are now on a losing streak of three games. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in at this venue, before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led DC are comfortably sitting at the No. 2 spot n the points table. They have won four out of their five matches so far, only losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A win tonight would take Delhi to the top of the table, with two points more than Mumbai in equal number of matches.

Close

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Ankit Rajpoot.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Our fantasy XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer and Anrich Nortje.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

First Published on Oct 9, 2020 07:32 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

