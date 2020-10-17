IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a very different situation from when the two teams first faced off on October 2. A win remains crucial for both the teams to take control of their playoff destinies as the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 rolls on.

RCB are third in the standings, with five wins from eight games. Meanwhile, RR are on the laggardly seventh spot, with only three wins from their eight games.

RR has lost steam over the course of the tournament, despite their unheralded, young Indian talent stepping up in clutch spots. With four losses in their last five games, captain Steve Smith will have to turn his team's fortunes around, as well as his own batting form. He has Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and an explosive, if inconsistent, lower middle order in his toolkit.

While Bangalore is comfortably positioned on points for now, skipper Virat Kohli needs to plug the ship's holes. While having a stacked batting lineup in AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch, RCB's bowling must not fray for them to continue on in the IPL. Stay tuned for live updates.

