IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) in the evening game on October 25. MI won the last game between the two sides, and will continue to be favourites after showing off their well-rounded lineup throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

MI are first on the IPL points table with seven wins from 10 games and the best net run rate of all teams. Meanwhile, RR languish at the seventh place and an upset will net them a much-needed victory, having won only four out of 11.

RR have not gotten the performance they wanted out of Ben Stokes, and their lineup has been wildly inconsistent except for the excellence of pace spearhead Jofra Archer. The team has won games with late middle-order heroics, but that looks unlikely against a tight MI bowling attack.

That bowling attack of Trent Boult, James Patterson, and Jasprit Bumrah has been both lethal and economic, handily putting them in the prime position for wins. The batting order is so flooded with riches it has not skipped a beat despite captain Rohit Sharma being out.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.