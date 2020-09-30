172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-rajasthan-royals-rr-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-kkr-live-score-and-ball-by-ball-commentary-5906411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The Rajasthan Royals have an opportunity to go top of the table if they secure their third win in the Indian Premier League. But the Kolkata Knight Riders will not be an easy opposition, coming off a successful run chase of their own and boasting a well-rounded lineup. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are coming fresh off the largest run-chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, but now they'll have to face a different challenge in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The change in venue may prove to be a spoilsport in their streak of 200+ totals.

While KKR are seventh on the points table with a win and loss apiece, RR have the opportunity to go top of the table if they win here, as they are currently just under the Delhi team on net run rate.

Read: IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Fantasy team picks for the match

Captain Dinesh Karthik will be relying on his batting pieces to put up another good showing, after Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan anchored KKR's win against the Sunrisers. His opposite number, Steve Smith, has gotten contributions from up-and-down the lineup, but maintaining that consistency will be key for RR if they want to be the first team to three wins. Stay tuned for live updates.

related news

Follow our IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

