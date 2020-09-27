172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-rajasthan-royals-rr-vs-kings-xi-punjab-kxip-live-score-and-ball-by-ball-commentary-5891151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    28 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Delhi Capitals DC
    Sunrisers HyderabadSRH
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    29 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Kolkata Knight RidersKKR
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    30 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The two teams have a close head to head record, with 10 wins for RR and only one less for KXIP. Though Punjab looks to be the stronger team on paper and comes in with momentum after a huge win, Rajasthan has a habit of playing well whenever they seem the underdog

Moneycontrol News

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 27 after a massive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KXIP are currently second on the points table with one win and a loss, while RR is fourth after winning their debut game in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After captain KL Rahul's showing against RCB, the KXIP batting line-up is adding even more explosiveness by welcoming Chris Gayle.

RR will require their entire cast, led by Steve Smith, to show up again as they did in their win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Stay tuned for live updates.

First Published on Sep 27, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

