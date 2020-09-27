IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 27 after a massive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KXIP are currently second on the points table with one win and a loss, while RR is fourth after winning their debut game in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After captain KL Rahul's showing against RCB, the KXIP batting line-up is adding even more explosiveness by welcoming Chris Gayle.

RR will require their entire cast, led by Steve Smith, to show up again as they did in their win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Stay tuned for live updates.

