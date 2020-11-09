IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Match Report DC vs SRH: Multiple heroes take Delhi to their first-ever IPL final

Delhi Capitals needed someone to perform extraordinarily to make it to the finals of the IPL for the first time in 13 seasons. Australian Marcus Stoinis was the man who rose to the occasion first with bat and later on with ball.

It was his magnificent all-round display of 38 runs with the bat and three wickets with the ball that halted the Sunrisers Hyderabad juggernaut to make who fought valiantly until Kane Williamson(67 off 45 balls) was at the crease. Once Williamson was out on the last ball of the 17th over of SRH batting innings, the match was all over and Delhi won by 17 runs on Sunday night in Abu Dhabi.

Top-order collapse for SRH

Chasing 190 was never going to be easy for SRH and when they lost captain David Warner cheaply (2) and were 44 for 3 after the 5th over, a miracle was needed. Two top-order wickets were taken by Stonis who also added one more wicket in the death overs.

“My thought process was to change my grips and see what I was getting out of the wicket and change my tactics with wide yorkers and slower balls,” explained the Australian after getting his Man of the Match award.

Rabada’s purple patch

Kagiso Rabada also had a great match with a four wicket haul (conceded just 29 runs) in his four overs and also has taken his tally to 29 wickets in this season to his purple cap.

“Today was just my day, I don’t think I bowled particularly well in the last over. But there are times when you bowl well and don’t have the rewards to show for it, so I’ll take it,” said the South African pacer after the match.

Typically, SRH kept fighting till the end and needed 61 runs in the last five overs largely due to Williamson’s brilliant innings which was supported by the hitting ability of Abdul Samad. In fact, at one point the equation came down to 30 off the last two overs.

“Delhi has never reached the final since the IPL has begun, so we are glad to take the team to this height and now it's all about sealing it off,” added Rabada .

Dhawan and Hetmyer’s fine show

However, the foundation of the win was set by opener Shikhar Dhawan’s 78 runs (off 50 balls) at the top and a fine cameo of 42 runs off 22 balls by Shimron Hetmyer in the death overs.

“Best feeling ever. Journey has been a rollercoaster. End of the day we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in,” said Shreyas Iyer, the DC captain who won the toss and boldy decided to bat first despite the fact that the chasing team had enjoyed the advantage on this ground of late.

SRH may rue the catch of Stoinis who was dropped by Jason Holder in the early part of the innings which changed the momentum and many other fielding mistakes in the game but they have every reason to be proud of their fight back throughout the campaign.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I’m proud to be where we are today,” said Warner after the match.

