IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5.

MI and DC finished first and second respectively on the points table in the group stage. As an incentive, the losing team would get another shot at making it to the final in Qualifier 2 later in the week. The winner will travel to Abu Dhabi for the final.

Rohit Sharma-led MI and Sheryas Iyer-led DC have clashed twice in the season already – in the home and away matches of their fixture. Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets in their first leg, powered by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav’s half-centuries. The second leg was perhaps worse for Delhi, who lost by nine wickets, as a result of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s three-wicket hauls and Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 72.

But, the momentum may be with Delhi. They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to make it to the Playoffs. On the other hand, Mumbai faced a 10-wicket defeat in the final league stage match.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams.

Our fantasy XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Anrich Nortje.

While Rohit Sharma led the side in the final league match, his post-injury fitness situation remains unclear. His appearance as the MI skipper at the toss will give a better idea of what’s in store.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.