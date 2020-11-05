IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Match Preview MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians overwhelming favourite against Delhi Capitals

So here we are, just a week away from the final of the IPL 2020. One of the finalists for the November 10 game will be decided today when Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 night at the Dubai International Stadium.

Unmatched Mumbai

Simple and obvious fact of the tournament is that there is not a single team which has shown the ruthlessness like the four time champions MI have despite missing key players due to injuries or rotating important players. If Mumbai’s fate in the play-off was known to its player by its 12th game itself, DC had to wait until the completion of the last game.

The respective journeys so far

First time when Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians met on October 11, they were equal forces. On October 31, when they clashed again for the second time in this season even though MI were just 2 points more than DC, the aura and the buzz around both teams had changed completely and that game in Dubai was more important for Delhi then it was for Mumbai as far making it to the play-off was concerned.

However, now both teams are in the same boat as a win will take them directly to the final. Of course, many factors haven’t changed as pace attack edge is still with MI despite Kagiso Rabada (the leading wicket-taker) and fellow South African Anrich Nortje’s terrific presence since MI’s have not only got an equal duo but a far better pace trio in Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and James Pattinson. Mumbai pacers have taken 60 wickets, the most for any team in this IPL, DC pacers have grabbed 59 wickets.

“Our bowling lineup is also as good as anyone in the tournament and I think we are the team that no one really wants to play because they know we play well and we can do some damage. We have won tight games and that makes a huge difference,” Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said in a virtual press conference ahead of Qualifier 1.

Lone batting warrior vs a formidable unit

Similarly, batting advantages still lie with Mumbai as they have many match-winners and run-getters from openers till number 7. On the other hand, DC are still hugely dependent on Shikhar Dhawan.

“We’ve got a quality team and we know we can beat any team. We just have to play good cricket and be very clear with our plans. I believe if we manage to do that, we can certainly win,” said Dhawan ahead of the November 5 match against Mumbai Indians.

Addressing a virtual media conference on November 5, Dhawan dismissed the talks about Mumbai Indians being the favourite for this game.

“I don’t think they have an upper hand,” added the third-highest run-getter this season with an aggregate of 525 runs.

History on Mumbai’s side

MI not only has got an edge in head to head encounters with 14 wins and that includes a 2-0 lead in this edition as well. Rohit’s men are the master of high-voltage pressure games. Mumbai Indians have a better record in the playoffs as well. The four-time champions have won four of their last five playoff games.

A win would give Delhi their maiden appearance in the final. If MI have made a habit of reaching the playoffs and often securing the top 2 positions, Delhi Capitals have qualified in the Top 2 for the first time since 2012.

Likely XI Mumbai Indians: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 James Pattinson, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Likely XI Delhi Capitals: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Daniel Sams, 11 Anrich Nortje

