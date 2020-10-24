IPL 2020 Preview SRH VS KXIP | In a battle of equals, momentum is with Punjab

A fortnight ago when Kings XI Punjab clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were at the bottom of the table after five games while their rivals were just a shade better. Hyderabad, however, extended their head-to-head dominance to 11-4 by winning the encounter as captain David Warner scored yet another 50, his eighth in a row against Punjab. Punjab seem to be the stocky Aussie’s favourite side, no batsman in IPL has scored more runs against them than Warner.

What has changed since October 8

When the two sides meet again at Dubai’s International Stadium for the 43rd encounter of the IPL 2020 and second of October 24, a lot has changed.

The biggest change is Punjab’s turn around. They snapped their five-match losing streak to beat the top three sides in the run-up to the SRH clash. Both teams have eight points from 10 matches but momentum is with KL Rahul and the gang.

“We said there is no need to panic. We had patches of good cricket and we were generally winning 36 overs of the game and it was just the last couple of overs which we couldn’t complete successfully. T20s are going to be about the last over or last ball. We have enough experience in our team to know that is how T20 cricket is played,” KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes told news agency ANI.

Warner is struggling and has even batted in the middle order. His opening partner Jonny Bairstow has not been as prolific either.

In contrast, KXIP openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in good nick and may have even got better from the last time they went up against SRH. The two Karnataka batsmen are the leading run-getters of the 13th edition of IPL.

The West Indian catalysts

The entry of Chris Gayle in KXIP playing eleven has given Punjab’s campaign the much-needed boost and the “Universal Boss” has justified the self-proclaimed title by playing a crucial role in their recent wins. SRH, too, have gained from the inclusion of another Caribbean player, Jason Holder.

In the middle order, Deepak Hooda and James Neesham can make significant contributions for KXIP, while Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar have shown that the failure of the opening pair of Warner-Bairstow can be handled.

“The challenge is pretty clear (to) win three in a row and see where we are in the run rate. We have no option. It’s about continuing to prepare, continue to believe that we are good enough. The team has nothing to lose,” Shankar said at the post-match press conference after winning the previous match.

By all accounts, it looks like a contest between two equal forces but if KXIP come out tops, it won’t be a surprise because of the fightback they have scripted.

Likely XI

Kings XI Punjab: 1 KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 James Neesham, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (captain), 2 Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Priyam Garg, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)