IPL 2020 Preview KKR vs RR | In Kolkata’s clash against Rajasthan, loser heads home

The last time Rajasthan Royals played Kolkata Knight Riders, they were denied a third win in a row at the Dubai cricket stadium. A month later and at the same venue, Royals are again looking for a hat-trick of wins but the stakes, for both sides, are far higher.

The team that loses the evening game of the November 1 double-header will be knocked out of IPL 2020. The winner, too, is not sure of a playoff spot unless Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, lose their last league matches.

Complicated? Simply put, the clash between KKR and RR is an eliminator. The loser heads home and the winner’s spot in playoffs will depend on the performance of other teams and the net run rate.

Shuffling the order

In their first match of IPL’s 13th season against Kolkata, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith seamlessly adapted to his new role as openers batsman but the Australian struggled later on and is back in the middle order now.

Team-mate Sanju Samson displayed a rare consistency that was always missing from his game only to lose his way halfway through the season but with recent match-winning knocks, he seems to have found form. Jos Buttler, too, has been moving positions by playing a good inning here and there.

Not much has changed for KKR

Similarly, KKR’s Sunil Narine, too, is having a mixed season with the bat and the ball. The all-rounder missed a few matches due to the old controversy and new questions over his bowling action. Dinesh Karthik’s struggles remain the same even after he stepped down as the captain but it is the absence of their biggest match-winner, Andre Russell, which has hurt Kolkata’s campaign the most. The West Indian is not sure to play on November 1 either.

By winning the last contest between the two teams, Kolkata edged out Rajasthan 11-10 in the head-to-head clashes but it will count for little if they fail to win the most important game of the season.

Likely XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Nitish Rana, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Sunil Narine, 5 Eoin Morgan (captain), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), 7 Prasidh Krishna, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Ben Stokes, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), 4 Steven Smith (captain), 5 Jos Buttler, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Varun Aaron, 11 Kartik Tyagi

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic's Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)

​