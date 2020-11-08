IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The partnership was finally broken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up his 100th scalp for SRH when he got Iyer caught behind in the 16th over. Pant was caught out in the very next over bowled by Khaleel. Delhi were reduced to 127/5 when Pant walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set up their third clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and this will be the biggest one yet - for a spot in the final. SRH have already swept DC in the league stage, and are coming off three straight wins.

DC find themselves in this spot after having lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, SRH are riding on a win-streak and beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to secure their spot in this match.

SRH are playing with supreme confidence and have beaten several strong teams in their previous games. The batting lineup has received contributions from up and down the squad, while the bowling attack led by Rashid Khan and Jason Holder have been incisive and stingy with their runs.

DC have been sluggish in the latter half of their campaign and need to reset their momentum for a spot in the final. Led by opener Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer, the batting can be solid but has been inconsistent. Meanwhile, Purple Cap frontrunner Kagiso Rabada has been expensive in the last few matches. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.