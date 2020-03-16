IPL 2020: Players return home as IPL franchises cancel camps until further notice courtesy of COVID-19

Since the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the sporting calendar, the IPL was one of the first major events to take a hit, with the schedule delayed until April 15, from its previous start date of March 29. Since then, franchise owners and BCCI officials have been meeting regularly to decide on the state of the tournament. The latest update in this developing story is that all eight clubs have now called-off their pre-tournament camps. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being the latest to do so, by deferring their training camp which was initially dated to begin on March 21 because of the virus.

Defending champs Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, as well as Kolkata Knight Riders, have all canceled their camps.

"Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe" RCB tweeted.

The BCCI last Friday suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives globally while infecting over 1,60,000 people.

India has so far reported 114 positive cases of COVID-19 with two deaths.

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings had suspended their camp on March 14, after which their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the city.

The franchise owners are hoping that in case the IPL starts on April 15, the state governments, which have denied permission for matches, will be ready to give the green light should the situation improves.

