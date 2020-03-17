App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2020: No decision finalized yet as franchise owners hold tele-conference regarding COVID-19's impact on the tournament

"Nothing concrete was discussed in today's meeting (con-call). It was just a follow up meeting. The situation has not changed in 48 hours, so talking about hosting the IPL is still pre-mature" an IPL franchise owner told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

No headway was made during March 16's teleconference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, as well as worldwide. The start of the 13th IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19.

All foreign visas have been put on hold till April 15 while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that a "truncated IPL" could be a possibility with a minimum 17 days already lost.

"We have to wait and watch. We will keep doing these con calls on a weekly basis to take stock of the situation" he said.

Among the six to seven options that are there in case the situation improves by April 15, one is dividing the teams into two groups with the top four qualifying for the knock-outs.

Also, there are suggestions of increasing the number of doubleheaders in a curtailed time or having matches at three or four centers in order to limit travel.

The possibility of having the matches in empty stands also remains open for the BCCI.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #IPL #IPL 2020

