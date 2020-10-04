172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-mumbai-indians-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad-mi-vs-srh-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-rohit-sharma-david-warner-5920711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, in their fifth game in the Indian Premier League 2020. While MI have a better team on paper, SRH has the explosive batting to make use of the short boundaries at Sharjah.

Moneycontrol News

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match of the day. MI have lost alternate games after winning their first, while SRH have lost two consecutive games.

MI occupy the third spot on the table with two wins and two losses on the basis of a much better net run rate than fourth-placed SRH, with the same record.

The defending champions have a well-rounded lineup, led by captain Rohit Sharma and blossoming youngter Ishan Kishan. SRH may miss their strike ace of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the game, but in skipper David Warner and Johnny Bairstow they have the means to lay a solid batting foundation. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 4, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

