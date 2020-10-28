IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28, in what would be the 12th match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

MI and RCB are locked at 14 points each and are placed at the top of the table (rank one and two). Thus, the side that wins today will confirm their position in the Playoffs.

Virat Kohli-led RCB had clinched the first leg of their fixture against MI earlier in the season in a Super Over. A spectacular batting display by Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers had taken RCB to 201/3 in their 20 overs. However, powered by Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, MI tied the score and dragged the contest into the Super Over.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

MI’s skipper missed the side’s last two matches due to an injury. Reports suggest that he was seen practicing in the nets on October 26. However, he may still not be fully fit to return to the playing XI.

For RCB, Navdeep Saini is reportedly facing split webbing in his bowling hand. He is likely to miss out.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.