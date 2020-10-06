172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-mumbai-indians-vs-rajasthan-royals-mi-vs-rr-rohit-sharma-steve-smith-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5930061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

MI have hit a rich vein of form and look to make it three-in-a-row against RR. But Steve Smith's side has the quality to pull off the upset win if their middle-order pieces can pull off another miracle. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with both teams' recent form being worlds apart in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. MI are looking for their third win on the trot as their line-up has rounded into form, whereas RR has been struggling for consistency and will be without game changer Ben Stokes.

Mumbai are second on the points table with three wins from five games and an excellent net run rate. Rajasthan sit at fifth, with two wins in one less game.

Read: IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

Considering the line-ups, Rohit Sharma and team seem to have the clear edge, especially after the resurgence of Kieron Pollard and the emergence of Ishan Kishan, with Jasprit Bumrah remaining a steady pace spearhead. On the other hand, despite Steve Smith leading from the front, RR's middle-order do have the goods -- as Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia showed -- but have not been able to streak them together. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

