Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are looking to sustain their winning momentum. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are hoping to break their losing streak.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 5. This will be the fifth and the sixth contest for the two sides, respectively, in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After losing their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit Sharma-led MI managed to three of their next four matches. A win against RR tonight would take them to the top of the table once again.

Steve Smith-led RR’s story has been the opposite so far. After winning their first two matches, the side lost their next two and now find themselves in the middle of the points table.

Thus, MI would be looking for a win to sustain their momentum. RR, on the other hand, would be hoping to get a win and start climbing the points table.

Both MI and RR have won 10 games against each other in the IPL in terms of the head-to-head records.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

Our fantasy XI:  Jos Buttler (WK), Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2020 here
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 07:42 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.