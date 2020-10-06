IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 5. This will be the fifth and the sixth contest for the two sides, respectively, in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After losing their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit Sharma-led MI managed to three of their next four matches. A win against RR tonight would take them to the top of the table once again.

Steve Smith-led RR’s story has been the opposite so far. After winning their first two matches, the side lost their next two and now find themselves in the middle of the points table.

Thus, MI would be looking for a win to sustain their momentum. RR, on the other hand, would be hoping to get a win and start climbing the points table.

Both MI and RR have won 10 games against each other in the IPL in terms of the head-to-head records.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

Our fantasy XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.