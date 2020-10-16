IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16, in what would be the eighth match for both sides in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Rohit Sharma-led MI and Dinesh Karthik’s KKR currently have 10 and six points, respectively. A win today would take Kolkata at par with Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, two points today would take MI to the top of the table.

In the first leg of their fixture this season, MI had beaten KKR by 49 runs, powered by skipper Sharma’s 45-ball 70.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain and WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

Our fantasy XI: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Tom Banton, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.