IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) LIVE score and commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the October 16 fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

This will the eighth game for both teams. While Rohit Sharma-led MI has a chance to retain its position at the top of the table with a win, a positive result here would put newly-minted captain Eoin Morgan's KKR at par with MI and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

