IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) LIVE score and commentary

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1.

Both MI and KXIP have played three matches each this season, and both are coming in from what would have been deeply felt losses.

During its last fixture with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MI had lost out in a Super Over, while KXIP, despite mounting a 200-plus total, had to accept defeat thanks to Rahul Tewatia's inspired batting.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.