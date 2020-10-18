IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) LIVE score and ball-by-ball commentary

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium in the second of the day's two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixtures on October 18.

The difference between the two teams could not have been starker, at least in terms of the points table. While Rohit Sharma-led MI are placed second, Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, are languishing right at the bottom.

In their last encounter, MI had managed to build a competitive total of 191, and with Kings XI Punjab losing wickets at regular intervals, Mumbai had managed a relatively comfortable 48-run win.

