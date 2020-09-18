IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians begin title defence against Chennai Super Kings, here is how you can watch the match live

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on last year's runner-up Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The championship consists of eight teams facing each other for the coveted title for the biggest T20 cricket competition in the world. The eight teams that are part of IPL2020 are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This is the second time that the IPL tournament is being held outside India. In 2009, it was held in South Africa due to Indian general elections.

The Indian government permitted the BCCI to held the tournament in the UAE due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The matches will be played across three cities in the Emirates, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The cricket matches will start at 7:30 pm, half hour before the normal 8:00 pm fixtures.

The matches will be broadcast on Star Network which has won the five telecast rights from 2018-2023 cycle. The mega cricket extravaganza will be broadcast on multiple channels on Star Network in as many as six languages, namely English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Kannada.

Cricket fans who want to watch the mega sporting event online can stream IPL2020 on Disney+Hotstar.