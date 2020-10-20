IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni becomes first player to have played 200 IPL matches

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes one of the first players to play 200 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 19 became the CSK skipper’s 200th match.

The CSK captain, however, said he was unaware of the milestone and that the milestone was just a number and was fortunate to have a long career without injuries.

Dhoni has led CSK to the playoffs in all 10 seasons and won the trophy thrice.