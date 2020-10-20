172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-ms-dhoni-becomes-first-player-to-have-played-200-ipl-matches-5989071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni becomes first player to have played 200 IPL matches

Looking back, Dhoni has been with CSK since the inaugural IPL in 2008, barring two years. During those 2 years, he played for Rising Pune Supergiant

Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes one of the first players to play 200 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 19 became the CSK skipper’s 200th match.

The CSK captain, however, said he was unaware of the milestone and that the milestone was just a number and was fortunate to have a long career without injuries.

Dhoni has led CSK to the playoffs in all 10 seasons and won the trophy thrice.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 05:53 pm

tags #CSK #India #MS Dhoni #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.