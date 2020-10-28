IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Virat Kohli then stitched together a 49-run partnership with AB de Villiers to take RCB closer to the total. Kohli also became the 2nd man to cross 5000 IPL runs during the partnership. Bumrah finally got the breakthrough in the 14th over when he got Kohli caught out at midwicket. RCB were 116/3 at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a much-awaited clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While RCB won their first encounter in the Super Over, MI have proven to be the best team over the course of the competition.

Which is why MI are sitting top of the IPL points table, with seven wins in 11 games. While RCB has a similar record, MI has a superior net run-rate.

Both teams are coming off unexpected losses to teams much below them in the points table. RCB is still experimenting with their young and diverse bowling line-up, spearheaded by efficient wicket-takers in Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal. Their batting line-up, anchored by captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, needs little introduction.

MI will be missing Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The team does seem to have enough depth though, with youngster Ishan Kishan and the dependable Quinton de Kock opening, plus maverick Hardik Pandya lower down the line-up. The three pacers headed by Jasprit Bumrah are also in fine fettle. Stay tuned for live updates.

