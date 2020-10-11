172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-mi-vs-dc-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-rohit-sharma-shreyas-iyer-pollard-bumrah-rabada-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5949641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The teams boast of some of the best batting talent in the league and four out of the five top wicket-takers. Follow for live updates of the hotly contested clash among the best-performing teams of the tournament.

Moneycontrol News

It's a battle at the top of the standings as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the evening game on October 11 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The eagerly awaited clash is set to differentiate teams that have had two very similar stories so far in the competition.

DC are on the top of the table, with five wins in six games, whereas MI are a game and one spot behind on four wins in six. Both teams have excellent net run rates.

The teams boast of some of the best batting talent in the league, with Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard on one side, facing Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and an in-form Marcus Stoinis. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, along with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, have been clutch for Delhi. On the opposite end are the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson, all among the top five in wickets. Stay tuned for live updates of the closely contested game.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

