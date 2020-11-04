IPL 2020 Match Report SRH vs MI: Warner-Saha with bat, Nadeem-Sandeep-Holder with ball take SRH to play-off

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by captain David Warner and Wridhiman Saha’s unbeaten opening partnership of 151 runs, defeated table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah on November 3 night in the last league match of the IPL2020.

Hyderabad now join MI, DC and RCB in the play-off as the fourth team while they end up in the third position.

“It feels good now after that dreadful loss against KXIP. They rested a few players but holding them to 150 on this ground was great. A lot of credit goes to the bowlers, Nadeem was superb,”said Warner after the match.

Key players rested by MI but Rohit was in XI

Indeed, restricting Mumbai Indians for such a low-total was half-battle won. Even if Mumbai expectedly rested key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya, the game wasn’t any easier for SRH because of the return of Rohit Sharma at the top. However, another Sharma(Sandeep) once again proved out to be handy against Mumbai skipper.

The SRH pacer got the big wickets of Rohit (4), Quinton de Kock (25) and Ishan Kishan (33) in his four overs by conceding 33 runs. He was supported by Jason Holder( 4 overs 25 runs and 2 wickets) but it was left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem’s bowling( 4 overs and 19 runs and 2 wickets) which included the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav(36) and Krunal Pandya for duck that didn’t allow Mumbai to comeback in the death overs.

“I have been playing like this for the last couple of years. It is important that whenever you get your chances you need to give your 100% and that’s what came out today,” said Nadeem after getting the Man of the Match award.

Nadeem’s turn to be a match-winner

Nadeem who has been a silent performer in domestic cricket over the last one and half decade got just 4 matches to play in this match prior to this game. But, he looked all prepared for a high pressure game.

“In the absence of Bhuvneshwar, the other bowlers all stepped up. Nadeem was fantastic today and Saha has also stepped up in the last few games,” said VVS Laxman, SRH mentor after the match.

Warner the leader and the opener

It seemed that captain Warner was too determined to take his team into the last four and it reflected in his best innings of the season. His unbeaten 85 came in just 58 balls with 10 fours and 1 six.

“I pride myself on getting my team to a great start. That is my duty, my job. Fortunately the last few games have been great and we have been able to go in a positive manner,” said Warner after the match in a chat with the host broadcaster.

SRH wins and KKR takes the return tickets to India

It was a dream game for SRH who won their fourth game out of the last five and the hat trick of wins against the top-three sides of the tournament was quite a stunning turnaround for a team which won just 3 matches in its first 9 games in IPL 2020. Mumbai, strangely performed way below par.

“Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things, it didn't go our way,” admitted Rohit Sharma. Kolkata Knight Riders must be wondering why MI’s worst performance came on the same day when they needed some outside intervention from them to qualify for the play-off.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)