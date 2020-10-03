IPL 2020 Match Report SRH vs CSK: India’s Under-19 sons rise for Sunrisers

In spite of a six-day break, nothing changed for the Chennai Super Kings as they lost the third match in a row although this time with a narrow margin of 7 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The margin of defeat in the 14 match of the IPL 2020 may not have been huge for CSK but the manner of loss was similar and on predictable lines while chasing a target of 165 runs in Dubai. Even though the CSK middle order did their best (78 runs with a loss of Jadeja’s wicket in the last five overs), the match was effectively over after the 15th overs itself, when MS Dhoni’s side could manage only 79 runs and lost 4 wickets. Not since 2014, the three time IPL champions have lost three matches in a row.

“We need to get a lot of things right. It is professionalism. We need to take our catches not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllables and maybe we are getting too relaxed. We have been a bit too relaxed at times,” said Dhoni after the match.

Under-19 mates rise for Sunrisers

Sunrisers, too, did not have a great start as they too lost the top order’s four wickets for just 69 runs on the board after the completion of the 11th over. Unlike their counterparts, they have the young legs that are rising to the occasion. Under-19 World Cup 2020 captain Priyam Garg (51 off 26 balls with 5 fours and a six) and Abhsihek Sharma (31 off 24 balls with 4 fours and one six) showed maturity beyond their age and calmness which gave the SRH a total they could defend with a versatile attack. Garg comes from Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s city Meerut and has the same personal coach.

At the age of 15, Garg had stunned Bhuvi with his ‘smartness’ and, two years later, Rahul Dravid took notice of his talent. A double-century in his Ranji Trophy debut may not have caught the attention of the fans but his 26 balls stay at the crease has given enough evidence of a great future for India. “I have been playing with Abhishek since childhood and we both know each other's game very well which really helped today. I tried to maintain a positive energy with the bat and carried the same level of confidence while fielding. Really happy,” said Man of the Match Garg in Hindi in his post match presentation.

Young duo Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma then played a fine innings for SRH and putting crucial 77 runs partnership in just 42 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Clueless against Rashid Khan

The fear of Rashid Khan was all too apparent when CSK were batting as the leg-spinner bowled 16 dots in his 4 overs quota. Even though Khan did not pick a wicket his parsimony was as important as Garg’s highest score in the match. “I'll be happy to keep it tight, though it's nice to take some wickets. I try to minimize loose deliveries, keep it tight and be more economical,” said a visibly pleased Khan after the match.

The last-over drama

There is something about CSK and the last-over finishes especially when Dhoni is around. However, it was one of those days when the iconic finisher failed to finish off the match despite giving his all. However, the manner of Dhoni’s running between the wickets despite looking physically exhausted tells a tale about the man’s character of never ever giving up.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried hard to reach the total of 165 but falling short of 8 runs and losing 3rd match consecutively. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

A seemingly-impossible 28 runs were required from the 20th over. The drama started with the very first ball of the over when Warner gambled on the young Abdul Samad (as Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not finish his last over due to fitness problem) in the last over who is not exactly known for his bowling skills and certainly not in the death over. His first delivery was not only wide but it also went for four and CSK sensed the miracle. But after that normal proceedings took over.

Even though Samad was hit for a four and last ball six, he bowled intelligently by giving three singles only in his three balls in the middle. “I backed him(as)I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over with Khaleel (Ahmed) there with five balls to bowl”, said Warner after the match. Perhaps, appropriately, Samad's 8 runs from the bat in the final moments of SRH innings ultimately proved decisive.

