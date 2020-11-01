IPL 2020 Match Report RCB vs SRH: Hyderabad stun Kohli’s Bangalore, keep table open

In the first half of the season, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)registered five wins out of seven and making it to the play-offs seemed just a matter of when and how early. In Sharjah on October 31, RCB suffered against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) almost the same way Delhi Capitals did against Mumbai Indians earlier in the day even though the margin of defeat by five wickets may have given it a look of closely fought match.

“It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket,” said Kohliafter the match. Clearly indicating that defending a total of 12o was just impossible.

Stunning comeback by SRH

David Warner’s team on the other hand has made a contrasting comeback in this tournament and in this match they outperformed the star-studded Bangalore in all three facets of the game. They also have a very fine Net Run Rate (+0.555) and to reach the playoffs, SRH simply have to beat table toppers Mumbai Indians.

“Coming into this game, we knew we had to beat the top two teams in order to progress. We got one more to go against Mumbai,” said Warner after the match.

Sharma’s bunny Kohli!!

Of course, fortune favoured the brave SRH when they won the toss and decided to bowl first. Even before the fifth over, RCB had lost two of its leading run getters of the tournament- opener Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. Perhaps, only James Anderson can claim that Kohli is his bunny. But, if Sandeep Sharma can even dare to dream so, it will be considered blasphemy. However, whenever bowl swings, Sharma is no less lethal than Anderson even if the format is IPL.Sharma flummoxed Kohli (7) and this was the seventh time the SRH bowler dismissed the RCB skipper which is the joint-most by a bowler who has dismissed a particular batsman in the IPL history.

Kohli joined Dhoni in this dubious list who had been out to Zaheer Khan seven times. “Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen, so getting him out is special. Now we are finding the momentum with one game to go. We are excited about that, let's see what happens,” said Sharma after getting his Man of the Match for 2 for 20. He was hugely supported by T Natrajan’s 4 overs and just 11 runs figures.

Holder holds the fort

A chase of 121 might not have been a daunting one for any other team but the way SRH floundered in a couple of recent chases; there was always a possibility of a collapse from nowhere. And, it almost happened when SRH saw the scoreboard changing from 60 for 1 to 84 for 4. However, Jason Holder who bowled magnificently earlier (2 for 27), played a significant role with bat as well when he scored 26 runs off just 10 balls his team won in the first ball of the 15th over.

“It wasn't easy. I just wanted to be positive and finish the game. I was just longing for an opportunity with the bat and tonight I got one,” said Holder after the match.

