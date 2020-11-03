IPL 2020 Match Report RCB vs DC: Team India’s experienced trio takes Delhi home, Virat lucky despite four defeats in a row

A target of 153 was always going to be tricky in a high-voltage game for a team like Delhi Capitals whose batsmen have been very inconsistent throughout the season against a versatile attack of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ultimately, the experience of Team India’s senior players like opener Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane mattered in the end as both players scored fifty-plus scores.

If Dhawan was coming into this match with two back to back ducks, Rahane managed just 51 runs in 5 innings so far and wasn’t even certain to make it to the playing XI. Rahane’s 46-ball 60 and Dhawan’s 41-ball 54 made it a very comfortable chase by 5 wickets and ensured the top-two finish for the first time in Delhi’s IPL outings.

“Ricky (Ponting) told me that I am going to bat at number three. It’s a good position to bat at. Our bowlers did really well for us. I enjoyed the partnership with Shikhar,” said Rahane after the match.

DC’s South African outperforms RCB’s South Africans

Earlier, Delhi won the toss and decided to bowl first and the South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje simply were too hot to handle as the duo finished with a combined figures of 5 wickets for just 63 runs in 8 wickets. Nortje bowled most dot balls (11) and took most wickets (3) in the match.

“I said it time and time again, it’s just doing the basics right and wasn’t about something special from one guy,” said the Player of the Match Nortje after the game in his chat with the host broadcaster.

In the end, DC’s South African outperformed RCB’s South as AB de Villiers managed only 35 runs while Chris Morris failed to score a run or take a wicket.

Ashwin comes to the party

Veteran R Ashwin was magnificently economical as he conceded just 18 runs in his 4 overs. Moreover, he got the big wicket of Virat Kohli when the RCB skipper was all set to enter the 4th gear. The other spinner Axar Patel didn’t pick a wicket but his 4 overs cost only 30 runs.

Frankly, the bowlers of the DC were the architects of this win which not only stopped the losing streak of 4 matches in a row but also has taken them to the play-off in style where they will get two chances to reach the final.

“Very chuffed with the performance. We knew it was a do-or-die and an opportunity for us to get to the second spot. We were really motivated,” said DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after the match.

Lucky RCB

Despite losing four matches in a row, RCB must thank their stars that they have eventually managed to qualify for the play-off. A couple of teams have missed the top-four position by a whisker like KXIP.

“We are happy that we’ve qualified. Top two would’ve been really very nice. But I think we’ve played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative,” said RCB skipper Kohli after the match.

This result has made the Kolkata Knight Riders position in the tournament a bit shaky since a win by SRH on November 3 will knock them out from the tournament.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)