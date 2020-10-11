IPL 2020 Match Report RCB vs CSK: When a Virat knock and a Sundar spell did it for Bangalore against Chennai

It was a battle of attrition for most parts of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 10 in Abu Dhabi. There was little to separate between the two southern teams if you exclude the last five overs in both innings. After 15 overs in the first innings, RCB were 95/4, and CSK were even a touch ahead with the scorecard looking 96/3 in the same phase. That was it. RCB had Virta Kohli batting till the end and almost getting a ton (90 off 52 with four 4s and four 6s) while CSK had no one even getting a fifty.

“Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize, “ Kohli said after the match.

Kohli’s knock was the difference

It was entirely because of the brilliance of Kohli knock that RCB ended with ended with 169/4 and his counterpart Dhoni looked awfully out of sorts in the death overs. Not for the first time in the tournament, CSK never looked comfortable in a chase and ended with 132/8 and thus losing the match by a margin of 37 runs.

“Too many holes in the ship. And, when you try to plug one, there is water flowing from another. We need to get our act together. Everything needs to work in the same game to get a result,” explained Dhoni after the match in his post match chat with the host broadcaster.

Sundar made it dirty for CSK

CSK’s chase never took off as both the overseas openers were flummoxed by a young finger spinner Washington Sundar, who has been phenomenal in powerplay overs this season.

“Glad to be given this role, I am very happy bowling in the powerplay especially against two great batsmen, that too against a team like CSK, to be able to perform well, I feel confident,” said Sundar who finished with a figure off (3 overs, 16 runs, 2 wickets).

Apart from Sundar, South African all-rounder Chris Morris who finally got an opportunity to play his first game was sensational with the ball and also played his part in running out N Jagadeesan .

“It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that,” said Man of the Match Kohli after his team made it to the top-four position in the points table.

History unlikely to be repeated

Only once in the IPL (2010) CSK lost five matches after finishing half of their matches in the campaign. Then, they managed to fight back stunningly and became the champion. However, this time any possibility of such a magical comeback looks unlikely because of a very vulnerable batting order.

“Our main worry remains the batting where we haven’t been consistent. In the coming games we will be slightly more expressive, get out in the 17th over rather than having wickets,” said Dhoni .

The Dhoni era in CSK seems to be inching towards its final chapter.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)