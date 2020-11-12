IPL 2020 Match Report: MI wins IPL trophy for 5th time and first time in an even year and back-to-back

Of course, it wasn’t entirely surprising that Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final game of the IPL 2020 by 5 wickets as they were expected to do so.

However, the way they made it look so one-sided against the second best side of the tournament was just ridiculous. Perhaps, the only factor which Delhi could bank on to halt the juggernaut of Mumbai Indians was their rival’s jinx of not winning an IPL trophy in an even year.

However, Rohit Sharma’s team is one of the best of all-time in T20 and by defeating Delhi on four occasions in this IPL was no fluke. “It’s a great feeling, means a lot. Fifth trophy.. Have been here for 11 years,” said Kieron Pollard after the historic win of 5th IPL trophy for Mumbai Indians when they defeated Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday night.

Boult from the blue again

Delhi won the toss and decided to put a challenging total on the board but Trent Boult shocked them with a first ball dismissal of Marcus Stoinis. Ajinkya Rahane was sent back in the next over of Boult and when the off –spinner Jayant Yadav flummoxed Shikhar Dhawan(15), DC had lost top-order’s 3 wickets for just 22 runs in 21 balls and it was literally all over for them.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (65 off 55) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) did try their best to rescue Delhi from a precarious situation by scoring contrasting half-centuries. However, a target of 157 was never going to put Mumbai under pressure. Boult once again struck in the death overs by getting rid of dangerous Shimron Hetmyer.

“I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through. I'd like to say I'm relatively experienced. Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that's been my role in the side,” said Man of the Match Boult who was even doubtful to play in this match.

Underrated Jayant-Coulter Nile came to party

If Jasprit Bumrah was wicket-less in the match and Krunal Pandya and Pollard very expensive then MI has two under-rated bowlers who rose to the grand occasion of final by bowling 8 tight overs for just 54 runs and took 3 important wickets. “Just happy to win the title. Great feeling to be a champion side for two consecutive years. Shows the strength of the franchise,” said Jayant after the match.

Ro'hit' again

By the time Quinton de Kock got out on the first ball of the 5th over of the chase, Mumbai had raced to 45 runs. Rohit Sharma’’s 68 runs of just 51 balls with 4 sixes and five 4s didn’t offer any chance to Delhi to make any comeback. Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 33 was a fine supporting act in Mumbai’s win.

After Chennai Super Kings in 2011, Mumbai Indians become the second side to successfully defend their title. “I’m quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back,” said an elated Rohit after lifting the trophy. Mumbai used only 15 players through-out the tournament which is also a record for an IPL champion.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)