IPL 2020 Match Report MI vs DC: Quinton-Surya blitz takes Mumbai to top of table

This was supposed to be the cracker of a game. Even if the match went into the typical last-over finish, Mumbai Indians always looked in control while chasing a seemingly-modest target of 163 on Sunday night in Abu Dhabi.

The bowling performances of the both teams almost evened out each other with almost a similar kind of display but the aggression of Mumbai batsmen eventually proved to be a decisive factor in the winning outcome.

“Definitely, I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on,” admitted Delhi captain immediately after the match got over.

The missing intent in DC batting

Opting to bat first, the Delhi Capitals were led by the opener Shikhar Dhawan who carried his bat but could manage only an unbeaten 69 in his 52-ball stay. Captain Shreyas Iyer (33-ball 42) also seemed in an overcautious mood. In contrast, Mumbai’s left-handed opener Quinton de Kock (53 in 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav’s (53 in 32 balls) aggressive intent were apparent from the start of the innings.

“I enjoyed the win at the end of the day. I just kept it simple. I’ve been batting well in the nets, and it was just a matter of doing well in the game. I knew eventually I would get a score, just had to capitalize on the opportunity,” said the South African after getting Man of the Match for his knock.

Explosive batting power depth does it for Mumbai

MI innings was also in control because of a fine cameo by Ishan Kishan (28 off 15 and the presence of Kieron Pollard (11 off 14) and Krunal Pandya(12 off 7) in the end.

“Most of our batsmen are attacking; they are very good at the back end. We have scored around 190 many times in this tournament. We knew that we just needed to back our instincts and we needed to be positive,” explained Kishan after the match in a chat with the host broadcaster.

Tough to get even with MI

Even if this is not an odd year (Mumbai has won in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) but the sheer consistency and aura of invincibility around this team is putting fear into opponents who may find to get even with them in the coming matches.

“The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It’s important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on,” said MI skipper Rohit Sharma after the match clearly indicating that merely a good result doesn’t satisfy him.

