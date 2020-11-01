IPL 2020 Match Report MI vs DC: Mumbai humiliate Delhi to become indisputable topper

Delhi Capitals started the IPL2020 with five wins in the first six matches and they looked like the first team to secure the play-off position even before other teams could even think of. However, the tables have turned dramatically.

Mumbai Indians handed DC a humiliating nine-wicket defeat in Dubai on October 31. This was Delhi’s fourth loss in a row which has even raised the possibility of them missing out on a play-off berth.

“There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, and also be positive,” said a very disappointed DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after the match.

The Boult-Bumrah show

Mumbai won the toss and decided to bowl first and what a dream start left arm pacer Trent Boult provided. If Shikhar Dhawan was gone for another duck(after back to back hundreds have come back to back duck!). The other opener Prithvi Shaw’s poor run like his team’s continued and Boult reduced Delhi to 15 for 2 after the 3rd over.

“A little bit of swing early on and nice to take wickets at the top and put some pressure on, nice to get a couple of points” said Boult after the match.

Captain Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to do the rescue act but they may have been lucky that Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t called for duty in the powerplay overs.

“Bumrah, I kept delaying him, and in this kind of track it was more useful to bowl him in the middle. He kept looking at me, and wanted to bowl in the powerplay. We wanted to bowl spinners in the powerplay with some grip on offer,” MI captain Kieron Pollard explained after the match.

Bumrah got rid of Pant and Marcus Stoinis and ended with a figure of 3 for 17 in 4 overs. Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav’s 6 overs cost MI just 31 runs but put enormous pressure on Delhi batsmen. Delhi managed to avoid getting all-out inside 20 overs but a chase of 111 was never going to test Mumbai’s batting line up even though they were playing without regular captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

“We weren't upto the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us,” added Iyer after the match in a chat with the host broadcaster.

Kishan added (bowling) insult to the (batting) injury

And then in the second innings, Mumbai’s opener Ishan Kishan made the mockery of the run-chase by a whirlwind 72 off just 47 balls.

“It was not as easy as it looked. The ball wasn't coming on so I had to keep rotating the strike and then take them apart later,” said the Man of the Match Kishan after the game. The southpaw from Jharkhand hit 3 sixes and 8 fours and denied Kagiso Rabada a wicket for two consecutive matches( a bowler whose sequence of at least a wicket in every match was broken in the last match). “Ishan has gotten better in every game, and once he gets going, he's hard to get rid of. He didn't even start, Ishan, in the playing XI, came to No. 4 and then came out to open and just blew us away,” added Pollard after the match.

The emphatic win has taken Mumbai to the enviable 18 points on the table which is impossible to be matched by any other teams besides the possibility of touching 20 points if they manage to win the last match.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)