IPL 2020 Match Report KXIP vs KKR: Hopeless KXIP found clueless against calm KKR

Not for the first time in this tournament, Kings XI Punjab found weird ways to lose matches from an absolutely-certain winning position. And, the blame ironically goes to the highest scorer of the match and Orange Cup holder of IPL2020, KL Rahul. The skipper is the strength of his team and also its weakness. It is a simple but brutal fact. How on earth a team can possibly lose a match when they needed 21 off 16 deliveries with plenty of wickets in hand? Perhaps appropriately, the way KXIP have fumbled in pressure situations, Kolkata Knight Riders always sensed that the opponent would explode and remarkably they did.

Inexplicable approach

Generally, the comparative score during batting power play often gives enough hint of a winner. KKR had managed just 25 runs with the loss of a single wicket while KXIP scored nearly double (47) and that too without a loss. In fact, they were cruising along with a 115 runs opening stand and when Maynak Agarwal (56 off 39 ) got out, KKR were miraculously suffocated in the remaining overs which also included a well-set Rahul (74 off 58).

“We started well, we got close, but honestly I have no answers. Just have to keep coming hard in the next seven and win a few,” said Rahul after the match. After Nicholas Pooran got out(16 off 10), Punjab gamble on sending rookie Simran Singh and it backfired instantly with the youngster playing three successive dots and then decided to take single off the last ball (off the 18th over) and not for the first time captain Rahul refused to take responsibility in dying moments.

Krishna’s magic

With 20 runs needed off the final 12 balls, KXIP was still the favourite as Prasidh Krishna’s first spell didn’t suggest anything that was to come in his second spell. A staggering 19th over which saw only 6 runs, also witnessed the departure of Simran and Rahul.

“Krishna is special, and is close to a spot for the India white-ball team. He has to make some adjustments but the way he bowled in the second spell shows why he is one of the better bowlers in India,” Karthik was effusive in his praise of his pacer.

Defending the indefensible, the KKR way

The other day, KKR had defended 78 in the last 10 overs against CSK and they once again trusted Sunil Narine to do the job in the final over. Despite Glenn Maxwell’s best effort of the season, he and his team were literally and figuratively caught inch shorter.

“I think Narine stands up for us all the time, he's always looking out for the team,” said a much relieved KKR captain Dinesh Karthik in his post match interaction. Arguably, one of the greatest match winners in T20 format, Narine once again underlined the fact that even the fading aura is sometimes enough to do the job.

“The pulse is racing inside, but I think it's just how I’m, so it doesn't look like I'm under any pressure. It's tough (bowling in the death overs), but it's something anyone has to do. Today it was me, tomorrow it might be someone else,” said the rinidadian after the match.

However, all this was possible because captain Karthik had played a blinder (58 off 29 with 8 four and 2 sixes) in the first half and was supported by a sensible knock (57 off 47) at the top by opener Shubman Gill.

“McCullum is encouraging me to bat higher, though I always feel I bat better somewhere in the middle. We have had these conversations, but at the end I give him the credit for keeping me in a place where I can contribute to the team’s success,” reflected Man of the match Karthik on his knock after a remarkable win which has now taken them to the third place and equaled them with Mumbai Indians with eight points.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)