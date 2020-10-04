IPL 2020 Match Report DC vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer, Anrich Nortje take Delhi Capitals on top after beating Kolkata Knight Riders

Any match in Sharjah almost guarantees a 200-plus total by either team or a thriller. So far in this tournament, whichever team hits more sixes wins. However, this time, both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders hit an equal number of sixes (14 each), but the match did not go to the Super Over! Instead, Delhi won comfortably by a margin of 18 runs even if the last over (26 was required) did offer the possibility of a big drama.

Captain Iyer on fire

There were some unlikely heroes in the match who influenced the result in a major way. Rarely will you find that even the combined might of six hitting efforts by Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant can be over-powered by Shreyas Iyer. Indeed, Iyer was on fire when he scored an unbeaten 88 off just 38 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer made 88 not out off just 38 balls.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

“It was really necessary for me to take time at the start which I did in the earlier games as well. It was the right time for me to take on the bowlers and then rotate strike as well after that. Luckily it worked out for me,” said Iyer after being adjudged man of the Match. Shaw (66 runs off 41 balls), Shikhar Dhawan( 26 runs off 16 balls) and Pant (38 runs off 17 balls) played their parts in ensuring Delhi set a target of 229.

Unlikely heroes

KKR lost more than half the side in the 14th over (122 for six), including the wicket of Andre Russell. Then came the blinder from England captain Eoin Morgan (44 off 18 balls with 5 sixes and a four) and tremendous support act from Rahul Tripathi (36 off 16 balls with 3 fours and sixes each), who kept the hope alive till the last over was to be bowled. Delhi felt the pressure in death overs as 14 runs came in the 16th, 24 runs in the 17th, and 23 runs in the 18th.

“We keep talking about close victories and this was one of them. Really satisfied with the way everyone stepped up,” said Delhi captain Iyer after the win in his post match chat with the host broadcaster.

Nortje and Patel came out of syllabus!

Perhaps, KKR focused their strategy too much on Kagiso Rabada (Delhi’s pace ace) who surprisingly leaked 51 runs in his four overs. However, even more surprising was the match winning contribution of two underrated pacers Anrich Nortje and Harshal Patel who shared 5 wickets between them in eight overs by conceding just 67 runs.

Delhi Capitals took wickets at regular intervals. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

“It was a bit difficult, proud that the guys pulled it through. We had different plans - try and change it up, not go with the same thing over and over again. Could have gone for a six, but luckily we got him (Morgan) out,” said South African Nortje after the match.

“Maybe in between 10-13 overs we didn't get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, a couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line,” rued KKR captain Dinesh Karthik in his post match chat.

With this win, Delhi is now at the top of the points table with 6 points and also due to the superior run rate in comparison to RCB who too have the same number of points.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)