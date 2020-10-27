IPL 2020 Match Preview SRH vs DC: Must win for Sunrisers Hyderabad, a chance to seal play-off berth for Delhi Capitals

When the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International cricket stadium, the importance of the result is going to be very contrasting for both the teams. While a win will take DC to the summit of the table, a defeat for SRH will rule them out from the play-off contentions.

“Yeah, it does hurt a lot. Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal,” admitted SRH captain David Warner after a shocking loss against KXIP in their last match.

The battle of the Number 2s in the points table

If Delhi is No.2 from the top, Hyderabad is languishing at No.2 from the bottom. When the two teams met for the first time in this season almost a month ago (on September 29), SRH were yet to win a game in the first two matches, while DC had won its first three matches.

Then, SRH were unlikely to cause an upset against DC, but they did by winning their first win of the season and also extending their one-on-one dominance against DC which now reads 10 wins-6 losses. That may give them some confidence in the reverse fixture.

Can SRH take inspiration from KXIP’s turnaround?

SRH need to win all three of their remaining games over the next seven days if they are to reach the last four. Of course, it’s easier said than done for a team which has managed only four wins so far in the season and losing seven.

Some may argue that if KXIP can do it then why not SRH. While KXIP were losing matches in the first half of the tournament they were taking the fight till the last over or on most occasions till the last ball. For SRH, it will be tough to replicate the KXIP spirit as they simply don’t have stand-alone match-winners like DC have.

Yet, there is hope for an upset win

Yes, they can try to exploit some of the vulnerabilities of DC which have been exposed of late due to the injury of the big players like Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra, and struggle of Tushar Deshpande and Harshal Patel as a fifth bowler in the bowling department, and also the lack of runs for Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, and Prithvi Shaw in the batting order.

“You are playing quality cricket here – this is not easy cricket. We started off well which is a huge positive as you always want to throw the first punch. And that’s how it’s going to happen in the, I say ‘the curve’ – now that’s a relevant term these days. And we are just dipping a bit, but just need to do a few things to spike again,” said Kagiso Rabada after suffering the 59-run loss against KKR on October 24.

Likely playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Likely playing XI Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje