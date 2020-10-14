IPL 2020 Match Preview RR VS DC | Rajasthan have a chance to pull off an upset against Delhi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) comes with its share of drama. In the past, teams doing well have squandered the advantage half-way through the tournament and some have scripted impressive comebacks in the second half after a not-so-great a start.

In the normal course, the outcome of the October 14 clash would be a no-brainer with the Delhi Capitals favourite to win against the Rajasthan Royals. But then IPL is anything but boringly normal. These teams go head to head after four days. On October 9, the Delhi Capitals won the contest by a wide margin of 46 runs but a lot has changed since then.

Delhi lost their last game against the Mumbai Indians while Rajasthan snatched an important win from the clutches of the Sunrisers Hyderabad to stay alive in the contest.

Will these two outcomes have a bearing on the match to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium? “We've been playing well but having been committing some small errors, which have hurt us in the previous games. The Delhi Capitals are a very strong side to face, we, however, believe in ourselves as a team and believe that we can do well,” said Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals in a press release.

Fitness and availability

Delhi took it in their stride when Amit Mishra, one of the IPL greats, was ruled out of the tournament after an injury. They have been dealt another blow, with veteran Indian bowler Ishant Sharma retiring hurt from the tournament. The biggest concern, however, is the fitness of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been in great nick this season. The growing injury list is a challenge to captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting to get the playing XI right.

On the other hand, the Royals have been boosted by the presence of Ben Stokes and some of their lesser-known players are winning matches for them, reducing the burden and over-reliance on the top order.

Best versus worst

The Delhi Capitals not only have a better and versatile attack but they also have the best bowling figures of the tournament. Their 51 wickets have come at less than eight runs an over while the Royals have managed just 32 wickets at an economy rate of 9.3, the worst for any team this season. Can DC exploit this weakness or will Steve Smith’s team tame the best attack of the IPL 2020?

Likely XI

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat.

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)