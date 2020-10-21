IPL 2020 Match Preview RCB vs KKR | Kolkata have ‘home advantage’ against Bangalore at Abu Dhabi

The October 21 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is an odd one in more than one way. Typically, in the second half of the tournament, every match is a do or die battle—like for Punjab after a horrible start—or a too-little-too-late tie—as Chennai is discovering now— depending on the positions on the points table.

The game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is none of that but a win will do a world of good for the confidence and the points tally.

The journey so far

RCB | Played 9 | Won 6 | Lost 3 | Points 12 | Position on table: 3

A win will catapult them to the top of the table with Delhi Capitals (14 points)

KKR | Played 9 | Won 5 | Lost 4 | Points 10 | Position on table: 4

A win can take them to a three-way tie for the second position in terms of points.

Both teams have won four out of five matches batting first.

Also read: IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks for the match

Abu Dhabi, the ‘mini-Eden Gardens’

Over the years, CSK and KKR have exploited the advantage of home pitches in Chennai and Kolkata. Their auction picks and team selections have reflected that bias. In this edition, there is no home advantage but by sheer luck or performance, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a “mini-Eden Gardens” for KKR—they have won four of the six games played there. RCB has played only once in Abu Dhabi to won their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Contrasting paths of rival all-rounders

There is another odd sub-plot of this match. While KKR’s Andre Russell’s contribution with the bat and that ball over the years is well documented, RCB’s Chris Morris is playing a similar role for his team this season.

Both all-rounders are struggling with fitness but have taken a diametrically opposite route to address the concern. Morris waited to be fully fit and missed Bangalore’s first five matches. Russell has stretched himself too far. In just four matches, Morris has become Bangalore’s second-highest wicket-taker, with nine wickets and an economy rate of 5.3. He has been a great asset in the death overs and has done some good hitting as well. Russell has scored just 92 runs in nine matches and picked only six wickets.

Middle-overs may be crucial

Oddly again, RCB have not been able to build on good starts. They have scored at a rate of 7 runs between overs 7 and 15, which is the worst of the season. Despite Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ presence in the middle order, they have hit the least number of 4s (23) and 6s (16) among all teams.

This is where KKR can hurt them the most, as their economy rate during overs 7-15 is just 7.5 runs per over.

Likely XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Andre Russell, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Lockie Ferguson, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Shivam Mavi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Chris Morris, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Navdeep Saini/ Mohammad Siraj, 10 Shahbaz Ahmed, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)