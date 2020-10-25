IPL 2020 Match Preview RCB vs Chennai | Bangalore have the edge in Dhoni-Kohli clash

The first time Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) met in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 10, the game was billed by the broadcaster Star Sports as a marquee contest on the lines of the India-Pakistan clash in the ICC world cups.

At that time MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were almost at par. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore had two points more than Dhoni’s CSK’s four points but that equation has changed on its head and in an unexpected manner. Chennai are having a horrid season, with just three wins from 11 games. Bangalore have won seven of their 10 games.

As the two sides clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the first of the two games on October 25, the outcome won’t make much difference to their playoff chances. Bangalore are assured of a top-four finish while Chennai are a lost cause.

“So the coming three games will be an ideal opportunity," Dhoni said after a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous game. “We have to make the most of it because you don't really want to be in a situation like that but once you are, what’s the most that you can get and it is preparation for the next year,” said Dhoni, a hint enough that the team has accepted that a win here or there will not make much of a difference.

This will be the first afternoon game for Chennai this season and will throw up new challenges for a team that is looking desperately out of sorts. RCB have won both their afternoon games this season.

Kohli era dawns as Dhoni era comes to an end

The match is also a pointer to the belated beginning of the Kohli era and the end of the phenomenal Dhoni era in IPL. Over the years, both captains have relished their rivalry. Kohli, with 837 runs at a strike rate of 128, has scored heavily against CSK and no one but Dhoni, with 803 runs at a strike rate of 144, has scored more against RCB.

The game might miss its usual intensity but fans and players always find something in this battle of one-upmanship. “It is the southern Derby. There is never a team in the IPL which is a cakewalk. They all have very good players and world-class finishers. No game is easy, na...na...na, that’s not how cricket works. CSK are a very successful team with quite a few IPL trophies. There is a reason for that. We have to be at our best to beat them,” says RCB’s all-rounder Chris Morris, who is in terrific form with the ball.

Likely XI

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 N Jagadeesan, 4 MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), 5 Sam Curran, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 KM Asif, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), 5 Gurkeerat Mann, 6 Chris Morris, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)